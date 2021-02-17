Shook Hardy Bolsters New NY Office With Partner Hire

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP has rounded out its recently opened New York office with a litigation partner, the firm announced Wednesday. William Vita will join the firm's general liability litigation group, working with attorneys across the firm on products liability, employment, toxic torts and commercial litigation. "I've worked with Shook Hardy attorneys for over 25 years as co-counsel and I've gotten to know dozens of attorneys at Shook. I was always very impressed not only with their legal skills, but also the culture and collegiality," Vita told Law360. Vita has previously served as the New York-based counsel for Shook Hardy...

