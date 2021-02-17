Old Spice Settles Rocker's Copyright Suit Over Body Wash

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- Procter & Gamble Co. has reached a settlement with 1960s rock guitarist Wayne Kramer to end his suit over a discontinued line of Old Spice body wash that allegedly used his signature guitar to sell the "scent of a virtuoso's intensity." Kramer told a California federal court Tuesday that he would be dropping his claims against Procter & Gamble over its "Guitar Solo" line of body wash, which had been marketed by P&G's Old Spice brand. The terms of the settlement were not available in public documents, which indicated that Kramer's issues with the Ohio-based consumer goods giant are now "compromised and...

