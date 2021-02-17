Privinvest Fights To Push $2B Fraud Suit Into Arbitration

Law360, London (February 17, 2021, 6:11 PM GMT) -- An Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder urged an English appeals court on Wednesday to halt Mozambique's lawsuit accusing it of bribing government officials to secure maritime contracts in a $2 billion corruption scandal, arguing that the claims belonged in arbitration. Abu Dhabi shipbuilder Privinvest has urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a decision by the lower court rejecting its bid to stay the proceedings. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL pushed the Court of Appeal to overturn a High Court decision rejecting its bid to stay the proceedings on the grounds that the claims are bound by arbitration agreements in...

