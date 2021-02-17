Cannabis Co. Helix Faces Investor Suit Over Proposed Merger

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- Cannabis industry technology company Helix Technologies Inc. and its brass were hit Tuesday with a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing the company of misleading shareholders when asking them to approve a proposed merger with a health care software company. In the action, investor Brian Dillon alleged that Helix, which provides cannabis companies a technology suite for supply chain management, point of sales and regulatory compliance, included projections in a proxy statement about the company's possible financial future that don't adhere to generally accepted accounting principles. Dillon cited 2016 guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS