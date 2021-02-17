ENRC Presses Ex-Kazakh PM Over Disclosure 'Failures'

Law360, London (February 17, 2021, 6:06 PM GMT) -- Kazakh mining giant ENRC asked a London judge on Wednesday to force the country's former prime minister to disclose his digital fingerprints as part of its lawsuit for his alleged role leaking confidential information. Lawyers for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. argued at a High Court hearing that Ake-Jean Qajygeldin has failed to explain exactly how he lost access to his email accounts, smartphones and other electronic devices. The company wants to search Qajygeldin's digital records for evidence as part of its lawsuit that he leaked privileged information about the company to its political and business enemies, materials that wound up in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS