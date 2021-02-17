NJ Municipal Court Judge Gets Retroactive Suspension

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has retroactively suspended an Englewood City Municipal Court judge for missteps made in an assault case. In its Tuesday order, the high court followed the recommendations of the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct in adopting six counts of violations of the judicial code of conduct against Judge Aishaah A. Rasul, who was appointed to the bench on Dec. 1, 2018. Judge Rasul was suspended without pay in November 2019 after the ethics charges were filed. Tuesday's order from the Supreme Court retroactively suspended Judge Rasul from the bench, without pay, from the date of her...

