Ariz. Justices Set Test For U. Of Phoenix's $13M Row With AIG

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- Arizona's high court gave the Ninth Circuit a roadmap Wednesday to decide whether an AIG insurer was justified in refusing to fund the University of Phoenix's settlement for over $13 million in a proposed securities class action, saying the appeals court must evaluate whether the refusal was reasonable from the insurer's perspective. Responding to a certified question from a Ninth Circuit panel, the Arizona Supreme Court found in a 5-2 opinion that the question of whether AIG unit National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., unreasonably withheld consent for the settlement negotiated by the for-profit university system's parent, Apollo Education...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS