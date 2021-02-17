What To Expect When Reddit And Robinhood Face Congress

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- It's been three weeks since GameStop's share price spiked to a record high of $483, more than 10 times the price it closed at Wednesday, and the U.S. House Financial Service Committee is aiming to get some answers Thursday on exactly how that happened. The chief executives of online trading platform Robinhood, the social forum site Reddit and hedge funds Citadel LLC and Melvin Capital Management LP are among those set to testify about their involvement in the imbroglio surrounding GameStop and other stocks that were caught in a late-January trading war between independent retail investors and short-selling hedge funds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS