Akerman Faces DQ Bid In USAA Medicare Repayment Row

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- MSP Recovery Claims asked a Florida federal judge Tuesday to disqualify Akerman LLP from representing the United Services Automobile Association in their dispute over Medicare secondary payer claim reimbursements, alleging that Akerman has violated the Florida Bar's conflict of interest rules by representing other insurers with connections to the same claims. Florida-based MSP Recovery — an assignee of Medicare Advantage organizations that provide health care to Medicare enrollees — says in its motion that at the heart of its suit is whether reimbursements they claim they are owed are the responsibility of the defendants or other insurers who in some cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS