3rd Circ. Wipes Away BJ's Win In Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday upended a victory for BJ's Wholesale Club in a couple's slip-and-fall case after concluding that it's up to Garden State jurors to decide whether the retailer should have known about a puddle in a store aisle that allegedly caused the wife to take a tumble and severely injure herself. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel overturned a New Jersey federal court's summary judgment ruling for BJ's, finding that plaintiff Johanna Cortes "put forward sufficient evidence to create a genuine dispute of material fact on whether BJ's had constructive knowledge of the hazard." "New Jersey courts...

