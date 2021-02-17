7th Circ. Skeptical Of Green Groups' Suit Over Power Line

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit's chief judge on Wednesday pushed environmental groups to address why their suit challenging permits a Wisconsin agency issued for a $500 million transmission line isn't barred by sovereign immunity, appearing skeptical of their argument that there is a continuing violation of federal law. U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Sykes questioned Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation's attempt to obtain relief under the doctrine of Ex parte Young — which allows state officials to be sued for alleged violations of federal law — if the alleged violation was the Wisconsin Public Service Commission's decision to issue permits in...

