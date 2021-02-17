Union's 'Opprobrious' Conduct Voids Election Vote, Biz Says

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:28 PM EST) -- A union seeking to represent workers at a Georgia nursing facility engaged in "opprobrious conduct" that warrants reversing a narrow election win because its representatives were too close to the polling area during a representation election vote, the company has told the D.C. Circuit. GADecatur SNF LLC urged the appeals court Tuesday to overturn the election vote in favor of unionizing a group of licensed practical nurses and other workers with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union–Southeast Council, saying union representatives illegally stood near the open voting areas. "The union's opprobrious conduct in the immediate vicinity of the polling area...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS