Davis Polk, Willkie Steer $150M States Title Financing

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Davis Polk-advised real estate services provider States Title landed $150 million in debt financing from one of its backers, an insurance arm of Hudson Structured Capital Management, which had counsel from Willkie Farr. The financing is from Hudson Structure division HSCM Bermuda, which is a returning investor in the company. States Title's technology aims to make the closing process more efficient and simple. The company says title agents, lenders, homeowners and real estate professionals benefit from its services, which can reduce a 40-day closing period to a few as six days. "Today's consumers expect processes to be simple, efficient and digital — and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS