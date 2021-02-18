Calif. Drywall Co. Must Pay $2M Fine Over Pay Violations

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- A California hearing officer upheld a Southern California drywall contractor's almost $2 million fine for depriving nearly 500 workers of proper pay under the law, the state's labor commissioner has said. Fullerton Pacific Interiors Inc. will pay more than $72,000 in civil penalties and nearly $1.9 million to the laborers who worked on taping and drywall installation at hotels, casinos and recreation centers between August 2014 and June 2016, according to a release from the state Department of Industrial Relations on Tuesday. "This decision affirms that workers at Fullerton Pacific were not paid legal wages," state Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower said....

