Intel Owes Worker Over $1.1M In Toxic Gas Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge awarded over $1.1 million to a married couple who claimed the husband inhaled hydrogen sulfide gas while working at an Intel factory, concluding after a bench trial that Intel breached its duty of care in operating its industrial waste management system. On Tuesday, Senior U.S. District Judge David Campbell awarded $921,188 to Ahmad Alsadi and $250,000 to his wife, Youssra Lahlou. At trial, the couple's legal team suggested that the value of their losses exceeded several million dollars given the severity and permanence of Alsadi's injury. The judge said in his 34-page ruling that Intel Corp. had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS