Conoco Seeks Seizure Order In $2B Venezuela Award Fight

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- Two ConocoPhillips subsidiaries looking to enforce a $2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela are saying U.S. sanctions don't preclude a Delaware court from issuing an attachment order over Citgo's parent company, even as the country's state-owned oil company dismissed those claims as a "hail Mary" argument. In a brief submitted to the court Tuesday, Phillips Petroleum Co. Venezuela Ltd. and ConocoPhillips Petrozuata BV told U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark that sanctions imposed on Venezuela in support of opposition leader Juan Guaidó don't preclude him from issuing an attachment order for shares of Citgo's parent company, PDV Holding Inc., that are...

