Congress Hits Robinhood Hard In 1st GameStop Hearing

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:44 PM EST) -- Robinhood's decision to restrict trading on GameStop stock in late January put it squarely in the hot seat Thursday during what's sure to be the first of several U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearings on recent weeks of unprecedented market volatility. Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop on Thursday. (House Financial Services Committee via AP) The popular online trading platform faced by far the most questions, and sharpest rebukes, during the 5 1/2-hour hearing that aimed to review the fallout of an apparent trading war between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS