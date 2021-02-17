Tinder Rival's Rhyming Name Too Close A Match For TTAB

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has refused to allow a developer to register "Beender" as a trademark for its dating app, finding that the name sounds too similar to popular rival Tinder. In ruling against the Brooklyn-based developer Pooria Shahin, the three-person panel focused on the similarities in pronunciation between Shahin's startup Beender and the Match Group LLC unit Tinder and the impact the newer name might have on the "average customer, who retains a general rather than specific impression of the marks." In particular, the panel wrote in its Feb. 11 ruling, the words rhymed. "Under normal English pronunciation,...

