Injunction Reversed In Instacart Worker-Misclassification Case

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has reversed an injunction against Instacart in a suit by the city of San Diego that said the grocery delivery company misclassified workers as independent contractors to avoid paying lawful wages, saying the law Instacart is accused of skirting had changed. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, a unanimous panel of the Court of Appeal's Fourth Appellate District said that because the injunction was based on a test for classifying independent contractors, and Proposition 22 had subsequently exempted certain workers from the test, the state Superior Court needed to rule on whether Instacart complied with the changed law. "As an...

