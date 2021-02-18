Condo Owner Asks 7th Circ. To Revisit Travelers Fight

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- An Indiana homeowner's association appealed to the Seventh Circuit this week after it lost its breach of contract suit against Travelers Indemnity Co. of America over the cost of siding replacement for its buildings. Legend's Creek Homeowners Association's notice of appeal landed at the Seventh Circuit Wednesday, roughly three weeks after an Indiana federal court granted Travelers' bid to toss the case and ruled that the condo owner's action came too late and it's barred from seeking appraisal of its loss. Legend's Creek filed the amended notice of appeal in the case Feb. 12. On Jan. 29, U.S. District Judge Tanya...

