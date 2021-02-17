Ga. Judges Nix Sanctions In $6M Home Depot Insurance Row

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a sanctions bid granted to the Home Depot against a subcontractor in a $6 million insurance dispute, saying there was no evidence the subcontractor willfully misrepresented its insurance policy limits. A three-judge appellate panel said the trial court's punishment of Foundation Contractors Inc. was "too severe," because the now-defunct Georgia construction business revealed its true policy limits to the Home Depot as soon as it realized the omission of a $5 million umbrella policy. The lower court struck Foundation's pleadings and found it in default for discovery violations in granting the Home Depot's...

