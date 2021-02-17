NY Beats Long Island Tribe Members In Fishing Rights Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- New York state's environmental agency dodged a lawsuit brought by members of a Long Island tribe alleging violation of their fishing rights and racial discrimination, after a federal court affirmed a magistrate judge's report. U.S. District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein on Wednesday adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke's May recommendations, officially killing the 2018 lawsuit filed by Shinnecock Indian Nation members David Silva, Gerrod Smith and Jonathan Smith. In their suit, the tribe members accused the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, state officials and New York's Suffolk County of engaging in a "pattern of criminal prosecutions" against them for fishing in waters...

