Cisco Discloses Financial 'Scheme' By Ex-Workers In China

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- Cisco Systems disclosed in a public filing Tuesday that it is investigating allegations of a "self-enrichment scheme" by some former employees in China, and that it voluntarily disclosed the information to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The alleged perpetrators of the scheme directed the money they received from the operation to some third parties, including employees of state-owned enterprises, the technology giant said in the filing, which did not include further details. "At all times, we expect our employees to adhere to local and national laws and to comply with our high standards for...

