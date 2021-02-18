Drug Database Provider Wins Challenge To OTC Label Change

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- A California federal judge handed an early win to drug database provider First Databank on Wednesday, ruling the company was within its rights to reclassify prenatal vitamins despite claims from a vitamin maker that doing so would mislabel the supplements and deny low-income pregnant women access to them. In the August 2017 lawsuit, prenatal vitamin manufacturer Exeltis USA Inc. sought to prevent First Databank Inc. from changing how it codes the vitamins in its drug database. Pharmacy benefit managers and Medicaid and private insurance providers use First Databank's MedKnowledge database to see clinical, descriptive and pricing data on tens of thousands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS