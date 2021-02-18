Houston Law Firm Says Witness Ads Are Protected Speech

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court seemed to doubt Thursday that a Houston personal injury law firm's advertisements seeking out witnesses for a medical malpractice case involving the death of a 3-year-old girl were protected free speech under the state's anti-SLAPP statute and not exempted commercial speech. The three-justice Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso focused its questions on the wording of advertisements Anthony G. Buzbee's law firm, the Buzbee Law Firm, posted on Facebook and placed in the El Paso Times and the area's Spanish language paper, El Diario de El Paso. The advertisements said the firm was "investigating claims for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS