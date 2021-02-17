Union Fee Objector Says NLRB Acting GC Can't Leave Case

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- National Labor Relations Board acting prosecutor Peter Sung Ohr can't drop a challenge to an agency judge's finding in a fee dispute because he was wrongly appointed following general counsel Peter Robb's firing, a National Right to Work-backed union objector has argued in another challenge to Ohr's power to act. Cameraman Jeremy Brown on Tuesday opposed Ohr's motion to withdraw exceptions Robb lodged to a December ruling that the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians illegally stymied Brown's attempts to withhold certain fees, but did not cross the line in a broad evidence preservation letter it sent him. Brown argued...

