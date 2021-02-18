Calif. Appeals Court Upholds Judgment In Nerve Damage Case

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:35 PM EST) -- A California appellate court has upheld a trial court's summary judgment for a dental hygienist facing medical malpractice claims, citing the patient's lack of expert testimony to support her claim that the hygienist's negligence caused her nerve damage. In March 2018, Deborah Gutierrez sued dental hygienist Timothy L. Gradney for medical malpractice after he gave her an injection during a deep cleaning at Smile San Diego, allegedly causing nerve damage. Judge Ronald F. Frazier of Superior Court of San Diego County granted Gradney's motion for summary judgment, which included testimony from two expert witnesses that he wasn't negligent. Gutierrez, who initially...

