Senate Intel Chair Sounds Alarm On Fla. Water Supply Hack

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- The head of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee is pressing federal officials for answers on how a hacker was able to breach a water treatment plant in Oldsmar, Florida, earlier this month, in what officials have called a foiled attempt to poison the water supply for a city of 15,000 people. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., sent a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the FBI, requesting an update from the agencies on their probe of the episode, in which Pinellas County officials say someone attempted to increase the amount of sodium hydroxide, also known as lye, in Oldsmar's water to unsafe levels. The chemical is used...

