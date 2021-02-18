Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dairy Queen Operator Revamps Policy In EEOC Disability Pact

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- A company that runs Dairy Queen restaurants has agreed to change one of its stores' policies to explicitly lay out how workers should ask for disability accommodations as part of a deal to quell a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit.

Fourteen Foods LLC and the EEOC asked a Tennessee federal court Wednesday to approve a consent decree calling on the company to revise policies at one of its locations and pay $20,000 to a hearing-impaired job applicant who was turned away.

"The proposed consent decree is the culmination of extensive, good-faith settlement discussions between the parties," the parties told the...

