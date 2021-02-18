Dairy Queen Operator Revamps Policy In EEOC Disability Pact

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- A company that runs Dairy Queen restaurants has agreed to change one of its stores' policies to explicitly lay out how workers should ask for disability accommodations as part of a deal to quell a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit. Fourteen Foods LLC and the EEOC asked a Tennessee federal court Wednesday to approve a consent decree calling on the company to revise policies at one of its locations and pay $20,000 to a hearing-impaired job applicant who was turned away. "The proposed consent decree is the culmination of extensive, good-faith settlement discussions between the parties," the parties told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS