Ga. DA Indicted On Charge Of Bribing Prosecutor

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Georgia grand jury indicted an Atlanta-area district attorney on four felony charges Wednesday, including bribery and two public oath violations, over his alleged dismissal of criminal charges to win a prosecutor's favor in a case against one of his employees, the Georgia attorney general said. Paulding County District Attorney Donald Richard "Dick" Donovan was accused of bribing a Cedartown Municipal Court prosecutor by dismissing criminal charges pending in the Paulding County Superior Court against one of the prosecutor's clients. That was allegedly to influence the prosecutor's decision over criminal charges pending in the municipal court of a neighboring county against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS