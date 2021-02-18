Metlakatla Tribe's Bid To Restore Fishing Rights Dismissed

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by the Metlakatla Indian Community to try restoring its fishing rights, siding with the state government's arguments that the tribe's previous fishing activities stemmed from lack of government oversight, not permission. Metlakatla sued state officials for allegedly breaching an 1891 statute by Congress that established its reservation, arguing that the legislative body knew fishing is essential to economic self-sufficiency for the tribe so fishing rights were intrinsically granted with the creation of its reservation. But U.S. Senior District Judge John W. Sedwick found for the state's interpretation that Congress did not grant...

