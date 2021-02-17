Is 'Spinning' Generic? Peloton Is Willing To Pay To Find Out

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- Peloton wants to liberate the term "spinning" from trademark control after years of "baseless" threats by a rival company, setting the stage for a closely watched case about both genericide and the pitfalls of aggressive enforcement. In a strongly worded pair of petitions filed Tuesday at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Peloton accused Mad Dogg Athletics of using bogus threats to maintain an unfair monopoly over a word that had become a common term for indoor cycling. "Enough is enough," Peloton wrote, asking the agency to cancel trademark registrations for the terms. "It is time...

