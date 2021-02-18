Real Estate Rumors: Country Wide, Bank Leumi, Related

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Country Wide Mortgage Funding has sold an Oakland Park, Florida, shopping center for $10.65 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for a 97,418-square-foot center at 2901 W. Oakland Park Blvd., and the buyer is an entity managed by investors Andrew and Corey Shader, according to the report. Bank Leumi has loaned $30 million for a project in Jersey City, New Jersey, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The loan to Monticello Equities is for 136 Summit Ave., where the company is building a 99-unit apartment complex, according to the report. The 159,861-square-foot project is slated...

