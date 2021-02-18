3 Firms Fuel $1.5B SPAC Deal For Satellite Imagery Co.

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Satellite imagery firm BlackSky will become the latest space-focused business to go public by combining with a special purpose acquisition vehicle in a nearly $1.5 billion merger built by law firms Wilson Sonsini, Skadden and Paul Weiss, the companies said Thursday. The combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. gives BlackSky Holdings Inc. a roughly $1.1 billion pro forma enterprise value, according to a statement. The deal, which includes a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, component is valued at almost $1.5 billion, the companies said. As a result of the merger, BlackSky will list on the New York Stock Exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS