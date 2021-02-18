Jones Day-Led Greystar Buys £291M Of KKR Student Housing

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 3:44 PM EST) -- KKR said Thursday it sold five student housing developments across the United Kingdom to Jones Day-led real estate group Greystar for £291 million ($406 million). KKR & Co. Inc. said in the joint statement with Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC that the complexes include more than 2,160 units in London, Glasgow, Coventry and Bristol, four of which are already open. The development in Bristol is still under construction and set to open in September of this year, they added. "These assets have helped to address the growing demand for high-quality accommodation across university hubs in the U.K. that provide a focus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS