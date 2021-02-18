Judge Meade Tapped To Oversee London IP Court

Law360, London (February 18, 2021, 6:21 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government named a newly appointed High Court judge who litigated some of the biggest patent disputes in recent years to oversee intellectual property case matters on Thursday. High Court Judge Richard Meade succeeds Judge Colin Birss, who presided over the patents court until his promotion to the Court of Appeal earlier this month. Under the new role, Judge Meade will be responsible for the patents court as well as the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court, or IPEC, which handles cases up to £500,000 ($698,347). He will be supported by High Court Judge Richard Hacon, the presiding judge for IPEC, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS