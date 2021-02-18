PTAB Revives Sipco Radio Transmission Patent

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld parts of a Sipco patent on using radio frequency transmissions to monitor remote devices, reversing course from an earlier decision handing Emerson Electric Co. a win in the patent challenge. In a Wednesday decision, the PTAB said Emerson hadn't shown that claims in Sipco's patent were not patentable. The PTAB had earlier invalidated claims in the patent, but the Federal Circuit in December 2019 sent that decision back to the board for reconsideration based on the proper interpretation of a key patent term. This time around, the PTAB said it was unconvinced that...

