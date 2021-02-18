NJ Medical Pot Hopefuls Lose Challenge Over Technical Woes

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:35 PM EST) -- A group of unsuccessful applicants for medical marijuana licenses in New Jersey lost their bid to have their denials overturned Thursday, after a state appellate panel said the New Jersey Department of Health did nothing wrong in rejecting them. The ruling also allows the state to restart its review of medical marijuana dispensary licenses, which has been on hold while the litigation played out. The applicants, which sued over the round of licenses awarded in 2019, failed to receive scores on their submissions. Most of them said they were thwarted by a glitch that blocked the state from being able to...

