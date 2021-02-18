NJ Justices Let Adviser Go For Damages Over Nixed Job Offer

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- A split New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Thursday that an investment adviser can pursue damages over a rescinded job offer, reasoning that a state securities law barring suits related to an actual employment agreement doesn't preclude an action based upon a promise of a job. The high court affirmed an Appellate Division victory for Jed Goldfarb, who claimed he left a lucrative investment adviser gig because of a promise by David Solimine that he would manage his family's investments, only to have Solimine renege on the oral offer. The justices noted that while New Jersey's Uniform Securities Law of 1997 blocks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS