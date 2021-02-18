McGuireWoods Adds 3 Health Care Attys In Houston, Chicago

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP has added three attorneys with expertise in health care matters who previously worked at firms such as Honigman LLP and Seyfarth Shaw LLP as partners in its Chicago and Houston offices, the firm said Thursday. Jonathan M. Ishee and Janice M. Suchyta will work in Houston, while Andrea Lee Linna will be based in Chicago. All three join as members of the firm's digital health, technology and innovation group, according to McGuireWoods' announcement. Linna, who previously worked for Honigman, focuses her practice on representing health care providers and health care technology companies in mergers and acquisitions, regulatory issues, and...

