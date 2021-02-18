FTC Sets April Trial In La. Real Estate Appraisers Case

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission will kick off an administrative trial on April 20 in the agency's complaint against the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board after the Fifth Circuit rejected the state body's effort to block the proceeding. An in-house trial was delayed by months of wrangling in the federal courts. But after the appellate court handed down its decision and both the Fifth Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court subsequently refused to stay the FTC proceedings while the board's petition for Supreme Court review is pending, the FTC says it is ready to move forward. The commission's enforcement action alleges that the Bayou State regulator...

