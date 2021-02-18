ICE Agent Says Sig Sauer Pistol Fired Itself Into His Leg

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- An agent with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is suing firearm maker Sig Sauer Inc. in Pennsylvania federal court for $10 million, saying his service sidearm fired without the trigger being pulled and shot him in the leg. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Keith Slatowski said he was at a firing range in Delaware on Sept. 21 doing drills as part of a quarterly firearms training course, when he reached for the holstered P320 handgun and it fired without him touching the trigger. The bullet struck Slatowski in the right hip and went through his thigh, resulting in nerve and...

