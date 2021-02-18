Verisk Analytics Taps Chase Bank GC For Top Legal Post

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- Data analytics and risk assessment firm Verisk Analytics Inc. has hired Chase Consumer Bank's general counsel to fill the shoes of its departing chief legal officer, the company said Thursday. Kathy Card Beckles will start at Verisk on April 5, serving as the company's general counsel and corporate secretary. Verisk chairman and CEO Scott Stephenson said in a Thursday statement that "Kathy brings extensive experience in intellectual property and technology and significant expertise partnering with and advising boards of directors and management teams." Card Beckles will take the reins from Verisk's current chief legal officer, Kenneth Thompson, who announced at the...

