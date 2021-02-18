Sysco Says Union Fund Won't Return Mistaken Contributions

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Sysco unit in Oklahoma has accused a Teamsters benefits fund of wrongly keeping more than $300,000 the company mistakenly sent on behalf of workers who were no longer covered by the union following a settlement at the National Labor Relations Board. In its complaint filed Wednesday, Sysco Oklahoma LLC asks the court to require the Michigan Conference of Teamsters Welfare Fund to return the $304,510 it sent in contributions to the fund while operating under "a good-faith mistake of fact." "The fund has not asserted any valid reason, based on applicable documents, or otherwise, to retain these overpayments," the company...

