Klayman Sues To Undo DC Top Court's 'Malicious' Suspension

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Conservative legal firebrand Larry Klayman's fights against disciplinary actions have taken a new turn with a suit in D.C. federal court accusing the district's top court of imposing an unconstitutional and "malicious" interim suspension last month while it considers whether to suspend him for 18 months. Klayman's 14-page complaint filed Wednesday evening — against 13 judges sitting on the D.C. Court of Appeals in active or senior status — seeks to overturn the suspension issued on Jan. 7. The suit alleged that the defendants have severely "prejudiced and harmed" Klayman and his clients, and seemingly "prejudged" the underlying dispute, which concerns claims...

