Ex-Marlins Owner To Pay Miami $5.5M To End Team Sale Spat

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria will pay a total of $5.5 million to Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami to settle a legal dispute over a cut of the profits from his $1.2 billion sale of the team in 2017, after county commissioners approved the settlement agreement on Wednesday once Loria agreed to increase the initial settlement amount. The Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners voted 9-4 to approve the new settlement. The settlement will pay $4.763 million to the county and $737,000 to the city of Miami, assistant county attorney Monica Rizo Perez told the commissioners. Loria had agreed last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS