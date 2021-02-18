Ex-Judge Wants Full 5th Circ. To Revisit Wrongful Firing Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- A former Texas state judge suing her onetime colleagues for allegedly firing her due to her husband's political beliefs told the full Fifth Circuit that both a panel of the appeals court and the district court wrongly passed over her claim that she was fired for filing suit. Diane Scott Haddock, who worked for Tarrant County as an associate judge for 20 years, filed a petition for the full Fifth Circuit to reconsider a Feb. 1 panel decision that upheld the tossing of her suit accusing former co-workers and the county of violating her constitutional rights. The panel found that the First...

