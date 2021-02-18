RJR's Lies Soothed Smokers Amid Harm Warnings, Jury Told

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- A lung cancer patient suing R.J. Reynolds for fraud told a jury in closing arguments Thursday that the company wielded features like filters as a "psychological crutch" for addicted smokers, allowing them to believe some cigarettes might be safer. Plaintiff Patricia Rickman is near death from cancer after smoking primarily Camels from roughly 1986 to 2019, and she says the company induced her to believe certain varieties of cigarettes were safer. Her lawyer told an Oregon jury in closings the company refused in the 1980s to step back from the lie that smoking wasn't proven dangerous, and was counting on addicted...

