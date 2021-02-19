2nd Circ. Says It's Too Late To Revisit Windstream Vendor Pay

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has ruled it's too late for a Windstream Holdings creditor to challenge a judge's approval of vendor payments in the cable provider's Chapter 11 case, saying revisiting the decision would put tens of millions of dollars in already-paid claims into question. In an unpublished opinion Thursday, the panel found that waste management contractor GLM DFW Inc.'s argument the bankruptcy judge should have taken a much closer look at Windstream's request to make priority payments of more than $184 million in vendor claims was equitably moot, given that the company's bankruptcy plan was approved eight months ago. "Granting GLM...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS