Ericsson Asks Justices To Undo Toss Of $110M Patent Win

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- Ericsson told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Federal Circuit never should have reviewed its computer security patent, let alone rule it invalid under Alice, and urged the justices to overturn a panel's decision to wipe out a $110 million award the company won against smartphone maker TCL in Texas federal court. Swedish technology company Ericsson lodged its petition for a writ of certiorari on Wednesday, five months after the full Federal Circuit declined to take a look at a panel's bitterly split panel decision from April. The panel majority had held that Ericsson's patent is ineligible under Section 101 of the...

